City marks 351st Shivrajyabhishek day with devotion and civic spirit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 351st Shivrajyabhishek Day was celebrated with cultural fervor and community participation at Kranti Chowk on Friday morning.

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was ceremonially Annonted in milk by seven interfaith couples, symbolizing unity and devotion. A floral palanquin procession and collective aarti followed, drawing hundreds of Shiv enthusiasts. This was the third consecutive year the event was spearheaded by Balasaheb Thorat, city chief of Uddhav Sena’s central division. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Prithviraj Pawar, ex-corporator Santosh Khedke, Vijay Waghmare, Shivaji Dandge, and other local dignitaries.

Dramatic Mallakhamb Performance Enthralls Crowd

A group of national-level Mallakhamb athletes trained by coach Prashant Jamdade performed gravity-defying stunts, receiving loud cheers from the crowd.

Ceremonial start with tributes and flag hoisting

The event began with Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve garlanding Shivaji Maharaj’s statue via crane. Uddhav Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire hoisted the saffron flag as the palanquin circled Kranti Chowk.

Shiv chhatrapati awardees honoured

Sportspersons and mentors awarded with the Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Award were felicitated on the occasion. Those honored included Prof. Vijay Pathrikar, Ramesh Bhandari, prof Parshuram Wakhure, prof Makarand Joshi, prof Eknath Salunke, prof Uday Dongre, Anjali Sirsikar, prof Ranjit Pawar, Dr Dinesh Wanjare, Shilpa More, prof Sagar Magre, Sarvesh Bhal, Rahul and Rohan Shriramwar, Tushar Aher, Vivek Deshpande, Gaurav Jogdand, Vaidehi Lohia, and Kashish Bharad.

Blood donation, food distribution reflect social commitment

The Raje Shivaji Mitra Mandal organized a blood donation camp and food distribution for orphanage children at the event. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, BJP city president Kishor Shitole, and other party leaders participated. Organizers Pandurang Patil, Ashok Tupe, Dr. Geeta More, and others played key roles in the civic outreach.