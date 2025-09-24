City of Gates to the City of Opportunities: The Journey of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Known as the capital of Marathwada and a tourism hotspot, the city is now emerging as a center for industrial, economic, and real estate growth. With the approval of a new development plan (DP), investments worth crores are flowing into infrastructure. Alongside, the Shendra-Auric five-star industrial hub is giving the city global recognition.

International companies like GSW, Toyota, Ather, and others have announced investments exceeding ₹88,000 crores. More national and international companies are on the way. Over 50,000 new jobs are expected, placing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the path of a second industrial revolution.

Investment by large companies, business growth, and migration are fueling the real estate market, which is projected to grow 15–20% annually. From budget housing to premium projects, opportunities exist for buyers across all segments. Modern townships, integrated housing projects, and advanced commercial complexes are transforming the city’s landscape.

Home options from ₹10 Lakh to ₹3 Crore

Real estate is evolving rapidly, offering residential options for different income groups. Budget housing starts at ₹10 lakh, while premium homes go up to ₹3 crore, ensuring suitable options for every buyer.

NA Plots: Attractive for Investment

NA plots in the city are increasingly attracting investors, promising long-term returns. UDCPR has accelerated development and opened doors for high-end projects.

Construction of modern commercial complexes

Considering the growth in trade, builders are constructing commercial complexes for businesses. These are being developed along main and internal roads, including showrooms, offices, and meeting halls. Remarkably, these projects receive strong booking responses immediately upon announcement, reflecting the city’s bright future.

— Ajay Kotgire, Director, Disha Group, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar