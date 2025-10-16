City plans 12 flyovers and 2 underpasses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is set for a major road makeover. On Thursday, the ‘Smart City’ office unveiled a plan to build twelve new flyovers and two underpasses to ease traffic. A six-lane double-decker flyover is proposed between Mahavir Chowk and Padegaon. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and submitted to the government soon.

The municipal corporation surveyed five major roads for widening: Padegaon–Mitmita Road, Paithan Road, Beed Bypass (Mahanubhav Ashram to Jhalta Phata), Jalna Road, and Jalgaon Road. Muncipal commissioner G. Sreekanth discussed the plan with union Road Development Minister Nitin Gadkari before appointing Pedeco to study the project. Pedeco has prepared a preliminary DPR over the past two months. The plan aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow across the city’s busiest roads.

Key proposals:

• Jalna Road – 3 New Flyovers: In addition to four existing flyovers, Pedeco recommends flyovers near the High Court signal, Mukundwadi Chowk, and between Dhoot Hospital and the Sukhna River bridge.

• Paithan Road – Double-Decker Flyover: Extend the existing railway flyover to Mahanubhav Ashram and build a double-decker flyover between Nakshatrwadi and Bidkin.

• Beed Bypass – 3 Additional Flyovers: Three more flyovers are recommended to complement the existing ones.

• Nagarnaka to Daulatabad T-Point: A double-decker flyover and an underpass near the Army grounds, offices, and canteen are proposed to improve connectivity.

• Jalgaon Road – 3 Flyovers: Flyovers are suggested at Garware Company, Dr. Ambedkar Chowk, and Ahilyadevi Holkar Chowk.