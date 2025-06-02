City police hold coordination meet ahead of Bakri Eid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In preparation for Bakri Eid,police commissioner Pravin Pawar chaired a coordination meeting with religious leaders, peace committee members, and civic officials at the Commissioner’s Office on Monday evening.

The meeting aimed to ensure peaceful and lawful celebrations across the city. The Commissioner urged Maulanas and community representatives to conduct animal sacrifices only in designated slaughterhouses and avoid public or roadside rituals. He emphasized strict action against those sacrificing banned animals or violating government norms. Citizens were advised to report any untoward activity on toll-free number 112 and avoid spreading rumors or provocative content on social media. Both Hindu and Muslim communities were appealed to maintain unity and celebrate in harmony. Police presence will be stepped up in sensitive areas. Top officers and over 200 religious leaders and community members attended the meeting.