City police intensify investigation of Delhi-based 3 industrialists

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the pretext of granting a distributorship, the industrialist Manish Dhoot has been defrauded of Rs 1.05 crore by the directors of Delhi-based Erisha Agritech Pvt. Ltd. Hence the Vedantnagar police have started intense interrogation of the main accused, Sudhir Rana, along with Group President Parminder Singh Baveja and Moneesh Kumar, for the last four days.

In December 2021, Kiran Indulkar and Umesh Mulmule briefed Dhoot about a company in Belarus, Russia, which manufactures agricultural equipment. They persuaded him to acquire its distributorship. In 2022, Rana visited the city and provided Dhoot with a Letter of Intent. Following the agreement, Dhoot paid Rs 1.05 crore. In return, Rana sent seven tractors, 12 rotavators, and other products. However, it later emerged that Rana misused the name of Dhoot and appointed dealers without his consent. Moreover, it was revealed that Rana's company lacked approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), resulting in Dhoot losing his money.

One accused flees to Dubai

After a case was filed against the accused on July 10, Police Inspector Praveena Yadav of the Vedantnagar Police Station assigned a team led by PSI Vinod More to search for the accused in Delhi, Jharkhand, and Haryana. However, the suspects could not be located. They sought interim bail from the court, but their bail remains at risk of being revoked if they do not cooperate with the police investigation. Inspector Yadav has ordered the accused to appear at the station with all relevant documents. For the past four days, they have been thoroughly interrogated. Meanwhile, it is suspected that the managing director, Darshan Singh Rana, has fled to Dubai, to evade his arrest.