City police on action mode to curb crime

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat Times had published news regarding the illicit liquor sale and gambling dens in the Sangharshnagar area. Taking cognizance of the news, CP Manoj Lohiya with his police team conducted raids in two colonies in the Sangharshnagar area. The DCPs, ACPs and the concerned police stations were unaware of the raids. When realized that CP Lohiya was conducting the raids, a huge police team entered the scene.

Illegal gambling dens were operated in various parts of the city for the past few months. Similarly, illicit liquor was also being sold. These activities encouraged the criminals and their activities. The gambling dens were operated through minor boys. The two colonies in Sangharshnagar had become the location of criminal activities. Every house had become a gambling den and illicit liquor was sold at various places. The UPIID scanner can be seen on the walls of each house. More than 12 such scanners were seized by the police. CP Lohiya sent Rs 1 through one scanner and checked the name of ID holder. In a similar manner, the policemen checked the names of the ID holder through the scanners. He also ordered to check the batch numbers of the liquor boxes seized from the houses. The police found boxes filled with currency notes in a house. On one of the IDs, there was a transaction of Rs 9 lakh on one of the ID and upto Rs 20 lakh on some of the IDs within a month, the sources said.

The entire police force was in chaos when CP Lohiya himself led the raids. It is said to be a warning for the officers and constables of various police stations, where they shield criminals from conducting such activities in their jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the process of registering cases was going on at the Mukundwadi police station till late at night, said ACP Ranjeet Patil.

CP on spot

CP Manoj Lohiya with his team of six members entered this area with his team at 9.30 am. Local Mukundwadi police were unaware of this raid. He himself found the houses of the gambling centre operators. He directed the policemen to search the houses, where bottles and glasses were seen thrown outside the houses. The drunkards who were drinking ran leaving the bottles on the spot. DCP Shilwant Nandedkar, ACP Ranjeet Patil reached the spot at 10.30 am. When PI Vitthal Sase arrived, Lohiya bombarded a series of questions about these illegal activities on him. He directed the officers to call additional force and search each house in this locality. He also interacted with the young children in this area.

When the houses were being searched, there were no male members in the houses and only women in some houses. Some closed the door and did not open. The police then compelled them to open the door and searched the houses. Some vehicles were also seized. It was also seen that the drunkards had encroached on several open lands and established tin sheds for drinking liquor. The encroachment was done till the security wall of the airport.