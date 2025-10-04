City police seize 286 bottles of illegal liquor
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 4, 2025 22:40 IST2025-10-04T22:40:03+5:302025-10-04T22:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Acting on a tip-off, a special police team, under the guidance of Police Commissioner, raided the residence of Prashant Dattuprasad Jaiswal in Keli Bazar. The team seized 286 bottles of Indian and foreign liquor, worth Rs 50,690. A case has been registered at City Chowk Police Station. The operation was led by police sub inspector's Sandeep Kale, Arjun Kadam, Abhijeet Chikhlikar, along with other team members.