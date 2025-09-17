City receives 12.7 mm rainfall
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 17, 2025 22:10 IST2025-09-17T22:10:03+5:302025-09-17T22:10:03+5:30
The city and its surrounding areas recorded 12.7 mm of rainfall from 9 am to 5 pm on Wednesday. The city has been receiving light to moderate rain for the past four days. It recorded 13.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 4 mm on September 15 and 10.6 mm on September 14.