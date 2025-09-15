City receives 17.8 mm rain

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

While the rural areas faced heavy rainfall, the city recorded 17.8 mm of rain on Monday. Rainfall measurements varied across different parts of the city.

The sky remained overcast from morning, with intermittent showers. By night, heavy rain poured down, pausing briefly before resuming with equal intensity. By 10.45 pm, MGM University Observatory recorded 17.8 mm, Padegaon 11.4 mm, and MGM’s Gandheli Observatory 9.4 mm of rainfall. The rain led to water accumulation in low-lying areas, causing difficulties for people returning home. Office employees had to wear raincoats both to and from work due to the persistent downpour. Several areas experienced waterlogging, including near S.B. Bus Stop, Diwan Devdi area, in front of Aushadhi Bhavan, and parking spaces in Pandariba. Drainage lines overflowed in some parts, and Shivajinagar’s underground pathways were also submerged, forcing vehicles to navigate through knee-deep water.

------------

Power outages in multiple areas

During the night, areas like Satara, Deolai, and Shivajinagar experienced power outages, causing inconvenience to residents. Electricity supply was not fully restored until late at night.