City receives 20.6 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and its surroundings recorded 20.6 mm rainfall at 3 pm onwards on Tuesday. It has been raining in the city only in the afternoon for the past three days.

The Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 1.2 mm on Sunday, 6 mm on Monday and 20.6 mm on Tuesday. While the weather was sunny and shady, heavy rain suddenly started in the afternoon. Light and moderate rain showers fell in some areas.

The maximum temperature was 30.3 and the minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius. The Weather Department has predicted rain this week and weather experts are saying that the rain is due to the Montha storm.

