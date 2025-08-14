City records 3.6 mm rainfall
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 14, 2025 23:05 IST2025-08-14T23:05:02+5:302025-08-14T23:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 3.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city and surrounding areas on Thursday.
Drizzling was experienced in the morning. After that, there was cloudy weather with fog. Some areas received light showers after the evening. The maximum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius.