City records highest summer temperature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The residents are in for a scorching summer as temperatures continue their relentless climb. Sunday marked the hottest day so far, with the mercury reaching a scorching 37.8 degrees Celsius (°C). This surpasses the previous high of 37.6°C recorded just two days earlier on March 22.

Even nights are offering little relief, with the minimum temperature on Sunday climbing to 20.2°C. Weather officials have warned that the heatwave is far from over, predicting further temperature increases in the coming weeks.

The rising temperatures are taking their toll on residents. Increased sweating and deserted streets during the hottest part of the day paint a clear picture of the struggle against the unrelenting heat. Compared to last week, the change is significant. Just a week ago, the maximum temperature was a relatively mild 36.2°C.