City researcher collects 150 grams of gold from e-waste

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A researcher from the Government Institute of Science, Dr Pooja Sonawane, was honoured with the best research award at an international conference held at Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University recently for her important research on e-waste management.

It may be noted that India is currently ranked third in the world after America and China in e-waste production. This serious problem can become a big headache in the future.

On this threat, Dr Sonawane researched that a powerful indigenous technology called ‘bioleaching’ will be a boon. She has proven that discarded electronic items like old mobiles, laptops, TVs and servers and circuit boards contain base metals like copper, nickel, zinc, tin, aluminium, as well as precious metals like gold, silver, palladium and platinum.

The metals can be recovered in an environmentally friendly manner and at low cost through the ‘bioleaching’ process. She said that e-waste management is not just an environmental problem, but a huge economic opportunity.

Using this process, 150-200 grams of gold, 800-1000 grams of silver, 150-200 kg of copper and palladium can be obtained from one ton of circuit boards and server e-waste.