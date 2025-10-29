City researcher gets patent for drought prediction model

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashmi Kumaria Nitwane, an Assistant Professor at MGM University, has received a patient for developing a model for agricultural drought analysis and prediction

Her innovation titled “Machine Learning Spectral Index (MLSI) for Multispectral Satellite Sensors for Agricultural Drought Analysis and Prediction” has been granted an Indian patent by the Indian Patent Office.

Rashmi Nitwane successfully transformed complex spectral data into a data-driven model capable of early drought detection and crop cycle prediction. The MLSI developed by Nitwane dynamically learns optimal spectral band combinations suited for specific crops, soil textures, and agro-climatic conditions.

She said that using satellite data helps to generate accurate drought prediction maps by detecting subtle variations in vegetation reflectance and soil moisture levels--often before visible symptoms appear.

“This innovation can help government agencies and agricultural departments issue early drought warnings, optimise crop cycles, and improve decision-making for Kharif and Rabi seasons. The laboratory in the Department of Computer Science and IT, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, which has this advanced research infrastructure, played a key role in nurturing this interdisciplinary study,” she added.

This achievement stands as a testament to the power of collaborative mentorship and

translational research. Nitwane’s patented model reflects how academic synergy can translate advanced data analytics into real-world agricultural solutions, enhancing India’s journey toward precision farming and sustainable development.

She said that she received mentorship and guidance from Dr Principal Ratnadeep Deshmukh and Dr Vaishali Bhagile