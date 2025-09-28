City residents are becoming more discerning, upgrading homes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a complete change in people’s lifestyles and needs worldwide. Its clear reflection is now visible in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s housing sector. Once, only flats were in demand in this city; now, due to customers looking for bigger and comfortable homes, the city has come into discussion. The trend has shifted from 2 BHK flats to 3 BHK, 4 BHK, row houses, and bungalows, bringing a new opportunity for construction professionals in the city.

Changed mindset: Want lifestyle, not just a home!

During the COVID period, the concepts of ‘work from home’ and ‘online education’ became a part of everyone’s life.

Because of this, every family member needs a separate and quiet space for work or study. To fulfill this need, customers are now searching for homes that offer changed lifestyle and modern amenities, not just four walls.

Homes with large kitchens, spacious balconies, and airy rooms have seen increased demand.

City residents are upgrading in terms of homes

The situation has changed after COVID. Large-sized homes are being purchased. Those who lived in 1 BHK flats earlier are now preferring 2 BHK, then 3 BHK, and choosing to live in 4 or 5 BHK flats. Old flats are being sold to buy new flats. City residents are upgrading in terms of homes. This has led construction professionals to focus on building larger apartments. This was evident in CREDAI’s home exhibition.

Luxury within everyone’s reach

Amenities that were only for high-income people are now within the reach of the middle class. Residential projects with clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, and green gardens are receiving huge preference. Today’s customer does not buy a home only as an investment but chooses a healthy and safe environment for their family. Many families have preferred flats, row houses, and bungalows worth ₹80 lakh to ₹3 crore that fit their budget and provide all necessary amenities.

Supply according to demand; even 7 BHK in demand

“Earlier, customers prioritized budget and purchased 1 BHK, 2 BHK, or 3 BHK flats; now, the mindset has changed. Citizens have increased their home budget. According to this principle, construction professionals have built flats from 4 BHK to 7 BHK,” said Architect Nitin Bagadia, Director, Manjeet Pride Group.

Buyers for bigger homes increased

“Even middle-class families are now attracted to luxury projects. At CREDAI’s Dream Home exhibition, there were buyers for affordable homes as well as larger-sized homes,”

– Prashant Amilkanthwar, Joint Secretary, CREDAI.