City residents use 80,000 matchboxes every day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even though lighters are now commonly used to ignite household gas stoves and industrial furnaces, matchboxes continue to hold a strong place in daily life. You may find it surprising, but residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar still use matchboxes on a massive scale. Every single day, around 80,000 matchboxes are sold across the city.

Small matchbox, big business

Despite its small size, the matchbox supports a large business network. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone, nearly 24 lakh (2.4 million) matchboxes are sold every month. Each wholesale carton contains 600 matchboxes, which means around 4,000 cartons are supplied to the city every month.

Two types of matchboxes dominate the market

Matchboxes mainly come in two varieties.

— A matchbox containing 30 sticks is sold for Rs 1.

— A matchbox containing 50 sticks is sold for Rs 2.

Interestingly, almost 90 percent of matchboxes purchased are the larger 50-stick variant. About four to five major brands of matchboxes are commonly available in the local market.

(Information shared by distributor Santosh Navandar.)

Matchboxes have witnessed a gradual rise in price over the decades. Around 1950, a matchbox cost barely 5 paise. By 1994, the price had increased to 50 paise. In 2007, the price became Rs 1, and by 2021, the common retail price reached Rs 2.

Raw materials used in matchbox production

Manufacturing a matchbox requires a surprising amount of material 14 different types of raw ingredients. Among the key materials are red phosphorus, wax, paper, wooden splints, potassium chlorate, and sulfur. These components together make up the matchstick as well as the striking surface.

Tamil Nadu produces 90% of India’s matchboxes

In India, matchbox production is largely concentrated in Tamil Nadu, which manufactures nearly 90 percent of the country’s total output. The major production hubs include Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Gudiyatham, and Tirunelveli, all known for their long-standing matchbox industries.

BOX

— The world’s first match was invented on 31 December 1827 in Britain.

— English scientist John Walker is credited with creating the first matchstick.

— Matchbox production in India began in 1895.

— The first Indian matchbox factory was established in Ahmedabad, followed later by one in Kolkata.