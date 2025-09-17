City road study begins: Flyover or Underpass?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has started preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to widen major city roads to 200 feet. A private agency, PEDECO, is conducting traffic surveys and soil tests to decide whether flyovers or underpasses are needed at key junctions, Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth said.

The agency is studying vehicle flow at important routes, including Mahavir Chowk towards the Pune–Mumbai Highway, Jalna Road, and Paithan Road. The findings will shape the DPR for future road development. The civic body has already demolished several unauthorized structures on busy roads but is yet to settle compensation for affected owners before taking full possession of the land. The corporation plans to complete the DPR and present it to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Work will begin once state funds are sanctioned.