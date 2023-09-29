City Sahajyoga Meditation Centre artists perform in Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Budding local singers and six-year-old twin sisters Saoumyaa and Saukhhya Vaidya performed in a classical concert Matruvandana organised by the International Sahajayoga Vishwa Nirmal Dharma at Pratishthan Pune, recently. Songs were sung in devotion to make offerings to Mataji Shree Nirmala Devi. Saoumyaa and Saukhhya, who are members of the Sahajayoga Meditation Centre (SMC), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, sung the devotional song ‘Aao Murari Sham Bihari’ in raag bhupali. Artists of the city SMC music group presented songs Jagat Janani Jagdambike (Gopika Kulkarni), Tuz maagato mi ata (Harsha Pawar), Omkar Swarupa (Rishi Gade), Namami Shri Ganaraj Dayal (Mahesh Dhage), Bandish (Vaibhav Kinholkar), flute (Vivek Padghan) and Abir Gulal (Deepak Raut). Tabla and Clap Box was played by Tejas Javarkar.