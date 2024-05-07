City schools achieve 100 pc result in ICSE result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the city schools, which are affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) achieved 100 per cent results in X standard on Monday.

The CISCE, the national board, conducted the examinations of the standards- Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)-X and Indian School Certificate (ISC)-XII, from February 21 to April 4.

But, the date of the two papers was rescheduled. The Chemistry paper which was originally scheduled for February 26, was postponed to March 21 due to unavoidable circumstances.

The paper of Psychology subject of standard 12 was rescheduled from March 27 to April 27 after one centre reported the loss of the question paper packet.

The CISCE declared the results of ICSE and ISC standards today. Those students who are not satisfied with their marks will be able to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks.

Schools achieve 100 pc result in 10 Std

Nearly 440 students of X standard from the four CISCE-affiliated schools of the city were declared successful in the examinations. The names of the schools are as follows; Cambridge School, Podar International School, RJ International School and Ryan International School. Around 100 students have scored 90 per cent and above marks from the schools.

Top scorers of city

Some of the top scorers of the city schools are as follows;

Shriya Shetkar (98 pc), RujulaChapalgonkar-97.60 (pc), Tanmay Sonvane (97.20 pc), IshanAlapure (97.20 pc), GauravDharmadhikari (97.20 pc), Anand Rane (96.8 pc), Mayank Dargad (96.8), Daanveer Ubale (96.6) and Varad Katare (96.40).