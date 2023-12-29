City sees spike in Covid cases with 15 new positives on Friday

Affected individuals in home isolation;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has witnessed a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases, with 15 new positives identified on Friday. This sharp rise in infections has prompted the municipal health department to take precautionary measures, including placing affected individuals in home isolation.

The city had previously recorded a daily high of eight positive cases on Thursday, but Friday saw this number nearly double, raising concerns about a potential resurgence of the virus. According to health officials, two individuals tested positive in antigen tests, while the remaining 13 cases were confirmed through RT PCR tests. All infected individuals are currently under home isolation.

The city's positivity rate has also climbed to 7.11 percent, a significant increase from previous days. This development has prompted the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to scale up testing efforts. On Friday, RTPCR tests were conducted on 86 individuals, while 125 underwent antigen tests. The results of the RTPCR tests are expected to be received on Saturday evening.

27 positive cases till date

Since the resumption of Covid testing on December 19, the city has recorded a total of 27 positive cases. While health officials maintain that the new variant is not as severe as previous strains, the CSMC has urged citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

Patients from these colonies:

Hanumannagar lane no 2, Dewan Devadi Ganapati Temple, Sundarnagar, Nageshwarwadi, Gokulnagar, Jadhavwadi, Old Hanumannagar lane no 3, MGM hostel, Old Mondha, Gawlipura, Barudgar Nala, Hamalwada, opposite Hanuman temple, Silk Mill Colony, Opposite Safa Masjid, Chikalthana, N-8 Sri Suyog society, Bhimnagar, Bassaiyenagar, Vidyaniketan Colony and Nagsennagar.