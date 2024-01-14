City soars high as kite sales boom on the eve of Sankranti

From traditional paper kites to elaborately designed creations deck city shops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is buzzing with excitement as residents gear up for Makar Sankranti, the joyous festival of harvest and new beginnings. Though the official day falls on Monday, the festive spirit took flight on Sunday, with kite shops experiencing a vibrant pre-festival rush.

Millions of kites took wing across the city, painting the skies with a kaleidoscope of colors and patterns. From traditional paper kites to elaborately designed creations, there was something for every kite enthusiast. The old city areas like Nawabpura, Mondha, Dewan Devdi, Aurangpura, Paithan Gate, Buddhilen, Begampura and Railway Station road were particularly alive with the hustle and bustle of kite shoppers, their faces beaming with anticipation.

The demand wasn't limited to kites; Manja, and Chakris also saw brisk sales. Families, young and old, thronged the markets, eager to stock up for the upcoming festivities. Notably, kites priced above Rs 5 found favor among buyers.

Surge in sales

Adding to the festive fervor, local artisans who have kept the art of kite-making alive in the city witnessed a surge in sales. Likewise, kites from neighboring cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad also added to the vibrant mix. Kite sellers reported turnovers exceeding Rs 10 lakh in a day.

Music and laughter accompany kites

The excitement wasn't confined to the streets and shops. Terraces across the city transformed into makeshift launchpads, with kites soaring against the backdrop of music and laughter. The anticipation for Monday's festivities was palpable, with many families planning to extend the kite-flying fun into the second day.

Women busy in shopping

Beyond the kites and celebrations, Sankranti also holds significance for women, who take on the responsibility of preparing for the traditional feast and rituals. Markets overflowed with colorful decorations, puja materials, and festive staples like Sugdi, Panati, and Tilgul. The sight of women meticulously selecting sarees, particularly the black sarees traditionally worn by newlyweds on their first Sankranti, added another layer of cultural richness to the festive tapestry.