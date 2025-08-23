City, Strays, and the fight for compassion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stray dogs have long been part of urban life in the city, but recent incidents and growing public concern have brought the issue into sharp focus. In August 2025, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict on stray dog management, overturning its earlier directive to remove and relocate all street dogs to shelters. The court emphasized that dogs should be sterilized, vaccinated, and returned to their original localities, with aggressive or rabid animals being the only exception. The judgment also directed municipalities to increase administrative oversight, establish feeding zones, and ensure humane treatment in line with Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules.

For the city, the verdict presents both opportunities and challenges. Municipal authorities are tasked with implementing sterilization drives, monitoring street dogs, and balancing public safety with animal welfare, a responsibility closely watched by residents and experts. Measures such as designated feeding spaces, spot vaccinations, and ward-level monitoring are being introduced to ensure transparency, efficiency, and public trust.

Officials and experts highlight that active public participation and collaboration with the municipal corporation are key to managing the city’s stray dog population.

“The municipal corporation’s vehicles don’t always reach on time. Citizens also need to keep track of how many dogs are in their ward and whether they are healthy, treated, or vaccinated. Active public follow-up can improve the corporation’s working methods. Spot vaccinations would save transport costs, ensure transparency, and reduce time. Authorities should also involve local NGOs and volunteers to ensure smooth operations.”

– Berryl Sanchis, Representative AWBI

“It is the municipal corporation’s responsibility to treat stray dogs in a way that builds public trust. Everyone must remain vigilant and cooperative in this process, ensuring that dogs are properly vaccinated or sterilized and safely returned to their original areas. Designated rooms in each area, where dogs can be fed and locked until municipal officers arrive for vaccination or sterilization, could help streamline the process.”

– Dr. Anil R. Bhadekar, Animal Practitioner

“CSMC is working for everyone’s benefit. We have started an ABC (Animal Birth Control) center under the Railway Station Overbridge for sterilization. Dog vans are operating at full capacity to collect dogs for vaccination and sterilization. Ward-level staff will be deployed in every zone to help collect dogs. So far, 54 dogs have been sterilized in the city.”

– Sheikh Shahed, Chief Veterinary Officer CSMC