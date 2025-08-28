City & surrounding areas experience rain for 5-hour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The city and its surroundings received rain for more than five hours in the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

A total of 19 mm of rainfall was recorded by the IMD's Chikalthana Observatory today from 1.20 pm to 6.30 pm. The MGM University Observatory recorded 40.4 mm of rainfall, while the Padegaon Observatory recorded 45 mm of rainfall.

Water accumulated in the Ganesh Pandal in many areas following torrential rains. The continuous rain also affected daily life in the afternoon.

On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday), light showers were experienced in the evening while today, 19 mm rainfall recorded.

Earlier, 17 mm rainfall was registered in the city on August 15 while its 13 mm rainfall on August 16. There was 19 mm rainfall today. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning until August 29.

Nullahs flooded at many areas

The nullahs flowing through Pundaliknagar were flooded up to Swapnanagari. A large amount of water was flowing through the streets due to encroachments on the nullahs. Constructions have been done on these nullahs and chambers of Chhatrpaati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The flow of water is disrupted every year during the monsoon. A similar situation had arisen in N-4, Jayabhavani Nagar. Nullahs in many areas of the city were choked. There is a need for the CSMC to inspect and try to remove the encroachments that have sprung up on them.

2 more days of rain

There will be more or less rain in Marathwada for the next two days. Later, the rain will move towards Madhya Pradesh. There is a possibility of rain for a day or two before Anant Chaturdashi.

(Shrinivas Aundhkar, weather expert)

trees uprooted

Trees were uprooted at two places because of heavy rains in the city on Thursday afternoon. Rainwater entered some houses and shops. As per the information received from the fire brigade department, a tree fell near the CSMC Library in Khadkeshwar. Another tree fell in the area of Shubham Housing Society in Zambad Estate. A large amount of water accumulated in front of the Mahadev Temple of Dashmeshnagar. Water accumulated in the area of an apartment in Maitri Nagar in the Padampura area.