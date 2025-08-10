City & surrounding areas receive 14 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and surrounding areas recorded 14 mm rain on Sunday evening. Waterlogging was reported in many areas after the heavy rains in the city today.

The humidity in the air increased because of the cloudy weather. Moreover, the temperature has also started rising.

It was raining in different areas, including Satara, Kranti Chowk, Itkheda, Bhavsingpura, Cantonment, Garkheda, Cidco, Hudco, TV Centre, Seven Hill and Chikalthana.

The district has received 50 per cent of the annual average rainfall in the months of June and July. The first week of August was dry. The rain has started in the second week.