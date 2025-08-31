City survey department under duspicion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The City Survey Office on the ground floor of the District Collectorate has come under scrutiny. On August 28, it was revealed that a fake PR (Property Rights) card was created in the name of a deceased person from Osmanpura in an attempt to grab a flat. This has put City Survey Officer Sameer Danekar and the officials handling the case under potential pressure.

A case has been registered at Osmanpura Police Station, though the process to register FIRs against the officers and staff involved is not yet complete. Police sources said the accused officials are reportedly seeking anticipatory bail. Documents show that Pawan Pahade prepared papers to buy the flat of the late Aniruddha Mishra of Osmanpura based on a fake sale deed and, with the help of City Survey officials, got the PR card issued. The complaint filed at Osmanpura Police triggered the investigation. Danekar has refused to comment, and it is reported that he has resigned to avoid further scrutiny. When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Land Records Dr. Vijay Veer said that Danekar has made a statement, which has not yet been reviewed. Any wrongdoing will be investigated, and those with property are also expected to cooperate.

Revocation of deeds, PR card cancellation in process

It has emerged that the deed issued in this case has been revoked. Steps are also underway to cancel the PR card prepared for the flat. Officer Danekar does not have the authority to issue PR cards; this decision falls under the jurisdiction of Superintendent of Land Records Dr. Veer.

How many PR cards issued in two years?

There is now a demand to audit all PR cards issued by the department over the last two years. Complaints regarding this matter have reached the district administration. On average, 50–100 cards are issued daily through online approvals, prompting calls for an investigation into the total cards issued in the past two years.