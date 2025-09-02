City Survey Office under suspicion over fake PR Card scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The City Survey Office (Land Measurement Department) has come under a cloud of suspicion after a case surfaced on August 28 involving the preparation of a fake PR card in the name of a deceased person from Osmanpura to illegally grab a flat. Following this revelation, City Survey Officer Sameer Danekar, surveyor A V Yalgire, and others who handled the case may face serious trouble. Inside the office, officials are maintaining silence. Sources said that Danekar and other staff members are currently on leave. After Lokmat published a report on September 1 regarding the fake PR card, nobody at the office was ready to comment.

A case has already been registered at the Osmanpura police station. In the August 28 incident, the process of filing charges against the officers and staff involved has been completed. The accused Pawan Pahade allegedly forged documents to show that he purchased the flat of deceased Aniruddha Mishra of Osmanpura using a fake sale deed. With the help of City Survey Office officials and staff, a fake PR card was then prepared in his name. The fraud came to light after Mishra’s relatives lodged a complaint with Osmanpura police.

Danekar has so far refused to respond to the allegations. Reports suggest that he went on leave to avoid being caught in the inquiry. When contacted, Superintendent of Land Records Dr. Vijay Veer said, “Administrative action will be taken. A probe will be conducted into whatever wrongdoing is found.” Meanwhile, it has been learned that the mutation entry carried out in this case has already been cancelled. Efforts are also underway to cancel the forged PR card created for the said flat.

Definite action assured

"We have been informed that an FIR has been registered. Therefore, there will certainly be administrative action. Any wrongdoing will be investigated," said Dr Veer.