City temperature reaches 42.2°C at 2 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2°C and a minimum of 28.6°C. The heat intensifies from as early as 8 am, and by afternoon, the atmosphere turns hot and humid, lasting until evening. Night temperatures have also been on the rise. This summer, although minimum temperatures are dipping, the overall heat has increased in the city and surrounding areas.

Humidity levels are high, and air circulation is relatively low, contributing to the discomfort. Since April 21, the maximum temperature has consistently crossed 41°C, and for about 25 days in April, temperatures have remained in the 40s. Except for two days of unseasonal rain, the month of April witnessed intense heat. With Vaishakh-level heat being experienced as early as Chaitra, temperatures have begun to rise even further since May 1.

The temperature recorded at different timings in the city on Friday, May 2)

Time .................... Temperature

6 am 29°C

11 am 32°C

2 pm 42°C

4 pm 40°C

9 pm 35°C

2 am 28°C