City to achieve new heights in cleanliness: G Sreekanth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “For the city to achieve new heights in cleanliness, sanitation workers, officers and employees of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) should work tirelessly,” said G Sreekant, administrator of CSMC. He expressed confidence that the city would reach new heights next year.

G Sreekanth was speaking after hoisting the flag at the CSMC Headquarters, on Independence Day on Friday. The administrator said that a new tender was floated for city cleanliness.

“The increased water supply plan for the city is in the final stage and the water issue will be resolved permanently in the next few months,” he said.

He said that the development plan is also in the final stage, and the road widening campaign is underway, and one hundred per cent rehabilitation of homeless citizens would be done.

“An insurance of one crore was bought for CSMC employees. Property and water taxes have reached a new high in collection,” he added.