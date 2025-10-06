City to Delhi air connectivity gets major boost

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for air passengers frequently visiting Delhi as three flights to Delhi will be operated daily from the city airport — morning, afternoon, and evening — from October 26.

Of which two flights will be operated by Air India (in morning & afternoon) and one flight will be by a private airliner IndiGo (in evening). Besides, the private airliner will also operate flight to Hyderabad, thrice in a week, during morning hours.

It may be noted that there were only two flights operated to reach Delhi - one in the morning and another in the evening. Hence Air India has now nodded to operate a flight on this route in the afternoon slot. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad route flight will be operated in the morning hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Winter Schedule

The winter flight schedule for the period from October 26, 2025 to March 28, 2026 has been finalised. According to Akshay Chabukswar of the Air Connectivity Aviation Group, the new schedule brings several key changes compared to the ongoing summer schedule.

Air India is set to introduce an additional afternoon flight to Delhi, increasing its overall connectivity to the national capital. Meanwhile, IndiGo has resumed its previously cancelled second daily flight to Hyderabad. However, this flight will now operate only three days a week instead of daily, and both Hyderabad flights will run in the morning slot.

The Bengaluru flight, which previously operated in the evening, has now been rescheduled to the morning. For Mumbai, two daily flights will continue as before — one in the morning and one at night.

Flight Details and Seating Capacities

Delhi Flights: 3 Daily

Air India (Morning Flight): 164 seats

8 Business Class/24 Premium Economy/132 Economy

Air India (Afternoon Flight): 182 seats

12 Business Class/170 Economy

IndiGo: 176 seats (All Economy)

Hyderabad Flights (IndiGo):

Two morning flights

One flight operates 3 days a week

Seating capacity: 78 (Economy only)

Mumbai Flights (IndiGo):

Two daily flights (morning and night)

Seating capacity: 232 (Economy only)

Goa Flight (IndiGo):

Seating capacity: 78 (Economy only)

Box

Winter schedule of Delhi flights from October 26

Morning Slot: The Air India plane will leave Delhi at 6 am and arrive in the city at 8 am. On the return journey the flight will leave the city at 8.40 am and reach Delhi at 10.35 am.

Afternoon Slot: The Air India plane will leave Delhi at 2 pm and arrive in the city at 3.50 pm. On the return journey the flight will leave the city at 4.30 pm and reach Delhi at 6.20 pm.

Evening Slot: The IndiGo flight will leave Delhi airport at 4.55 pm and arrive in the city at 6.45 pm. On the return journey the flight will leave the city at 7.15 pm and reach Delhi at 9.05 pm.

Box

Boost to tourism and industry

The Chairman of the ATDF’s Civil Aviation Committee Sunit Kothari said, “With the commencement of three daily flights to Delhi, the new schedule will greatly benefit entrepreneurs, business travellers, tourists, and citizens who frequently travel to the capital for various purposes. This move is also expected to provide a significant boost to the city’s tourism and industrial sectors.”