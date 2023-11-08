City to get 12,000 new street lights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has decided to install 12,000 new street lights in the city. Of these, 7,500 will be installed in the Satara-Deolai area. The remaining 4,500 lights will be installed in other areas of the city.

The decision to install new street lights was taken following a review meeting held by the municipal administrator G Shreekanth on Tuesday. It was noted that there is a constant demand from citizens to install street lights in new colonies. It was also observed that many of the existing roads do not have street lights, which is causing problems for citizens at night. The municipal corporation has given the electricity department a deadline of March 31, 2024, to complete the work of installing the new street lights.