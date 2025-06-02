City to get additional quantity of water through 900-mm pipeline after July 15!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 900 mm diameter water pipeline was laid on a war footing a year ago to provide temporary relief to the city until the new water supply scheme is completed. However, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) overlooked the need for a separate water treatment plant for this pipeline. The pipeline was laid first, and only afterward did work begin on a 26 MLD capacity water treatment plant at Pharola. This project was expected to be completed before this summer. MJP now claims that the treatment plant will be ready by July 15.

A new water supply scheme costing Rs 2,740 crore is being implemented for the city. It is claimed that 80 percent of the work has been completed. However, it may take at least another one and a half years to fully complete the remaining work. Considering this delay, an emergency pipeline with a diameter of 900 mm was laid last year from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi at a cost of Rs 200 crore. It was announced that this pipeline would supply an additional 75 MLD of water to the city. However, for the past eight months, only 20 MLD of water has been reaching the old water treatment plant at Pharola through this pipeline.

To bring in the full capacity of water, there is no sufficient treatment arrangement at Pharola. Therefore, last year, a decision was made to urgently build a new water treatment plant with a capacity of 26 MLD. But this plant could not be completed on schedule. The contractor has already been granted two to three extensions. After continuous follow-up, the work is now in its final stage. The plan is to complete the construction by June 30, with testing expected by July 15.

Shutdown by municipal corporation

To start the 900 mm pipeline at full capacity, MJP officials will take a shutdown from the municipal corporation. During this period, machinery connections and other related work will be carried out. The shutdown will be taken after June 7.