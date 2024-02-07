City to get its disaster management plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following a recent gas leak incident, the city administration is taking proactive steps to minimize damage from future natural and man-made disasters. Two companies, RMSI and Alubiam, have been appointed to study past crises and develop a comprehensive disaster management plan. A meeting was held in the smart city office on Wednesday.

This plan will focus on major threats like floods, fires, earthquakes, and gas leaks, drawing insights from incidents over the past decade. Training programmes for officials and employees are also part of the initiative.

Key concerns raised at the initial meeting included marking flood risk zones in the Sukhna river and integrating the entire system with the Smart City office for centralized monitoring and response. This collaborative effort aims to improve the city's preparedness and resilience in the face of potential disasters, safeguarding lives and minimizing financial losses.