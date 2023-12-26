City to get water through 900-mm size pipeline from Feb 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), on Tuesday, declared that it would be able to supply an adequate quantity of water on alternate days from February 15. Earlier, the supply was expected to be made from February 1.

The laying of a 900 mm size pipeline adjacent to the old and damaged 700 mm pipeline (of old water supply scheme) between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi is underway on a war-footing basis. The MJP is doing the work through a contractor. A quantity of 70 MLD of water more will be lifted from the source and supplied to the city through this pipeline. Meanwhile, the MJP claimed that they are facing hurdles in getting the motor pumps from the company.

It may be noted that the union Minister of State (Finance) Dr Bhagwat Karad has reviewed the progress of the new water supply scheme and additional emergency water supply scheme of valuing Rs 200 crore, at the Smart City headquarters on Tuesday morning. The meeting was attended by the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, additional city engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak, expert M B Kazi, executive engineer (MJP) Deepak Koli, contractor’s representative and others. The officers assured of completing the new water supply scheme by December 2024.

Meanwhile, Karad hinted at halting the payment of the contractor if the laying of an independent 900-mm pipeline, which started six months ago, is not completed within the deadline.

The MJP officials told the minister that the order of the motor pumps of high horsepower capacity has been placed to the private company. There is a delay in dispatching the order from them. Hence the commissioning of the 900-mm pipeline is getting delayed.

Box

G Sreekanth gets disappointed

The civic chief got disappointed with the submission of a progress report by MJP in the meeting. He said earlier the work was to get completed on December 30 and now it has been postponed till January 15. At any cost the work should be completed before December 31 and suggested that five days are left, therefore, work day and night, suggested G Sreekanth. He also informed the meeting that he will speak to the company officials and tell them to dispatch the order soon.

Hence the MJP officials claimed that if the motor pumps are available on time then it would take effort to supply water on a gap of two days from February 14.

2 pumps of 1450 HP power

There is a requirement of two pumps of 1450 HP power capacity to operate the water supply through the 900-mm size pipeline. The company starts the manufacturing after confirming the order only. The contractor placed the order two months ago. Each pump weighs 80 tonnes. Hence it is consuming time, it is learnt.