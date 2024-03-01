City to have 32 prabhags in forthcoming civic elections!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state cabinet, on Thursday, approved demarcation of ‘prabhags’ (each comprising four wards) in all the municipal corporations of the state except Mumbai. There are 126 wards in the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Hence there would be 30 prabhags (with four wards each) and two prabhags (with two wards each).

Meanwhile, the smiles prevailed on the faces of the public representatives and the aspirants desirous to contest the forthcoming civic elections. It is now hoped that the elections would be held soon.

It may be noted that the government had appointed administrators in all the municipal corporations in the state. Accordingly, the term of the CSMC ended on April 20, 2020. Hence the civic affairs are looked after by an administrator for the last four years. Earlier, the then municipal corporation had an administrator from 1982 to 1988 (six years).

Earlier, the municipal corporation decided several times to conduct the elections as per the old ward system. Later on, it formed prabhags, each comprising three wards in the city. The civic administration also completed the process of conducting a hearing on the suggestions and objections on the prabhags, but the election date was not announced.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has endorsed formation of prabhags comprising four wards each on February 29.

The CSMC deputy commissioner (elections) Rahul Suryawanshi said, “ It is true that the cabinet has taken a decision on ‘prabhags’, but the office has not received any instruction from the State Election Commission in this regard. The parameter of population is implemented in the formation of prabhags. There are 126 wards in CSMC, therefore, it seems that we will have to demarcate 30 prabhags (with four wards each) and two prabhags (with two wards each). The number of prabhags may vary. It will be convenient to speak more after receiving instructions from the election commission.”