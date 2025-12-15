City to host 80th rare share session with manufacturing veteran P J Swamy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City will witness an insightful session this Thursday as the Aurangabad Management Association (AMA) hosts its 80th Rare Share Session with managing director P J Swamy of Fores Elastomech India Pvt. Ltd. The event will be held at Anand Hall, MIT Campus, Beed Bypass, on Thrusday at 5.30 pm, and entry is open to all. With over 40 years of experience in entrepreneurship, manufacturing, and management consulting, Swamy will share practical wisdom on aligning strategy, systems, people, and processes. The session promises valuable takeaways for students, professionals, and business leaders seeking real-world insights into scaling businesses, building resilience, and evolving as strategic thinkers.