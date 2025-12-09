City to host first ever Bahubhashik Brahmin ‘Mahakumbh’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the message “No language, no differences all Brahmins are one,” the first-ever ‘Bahubhashik Brahmin Mahakumbh’ has been organised in the city on December 28. Community members not only from across Maharashtra but also from other states will gather to deliberate on various issues concerning the progress of society and the nation.

Where will the Mahakumbh be held?

The Mahakumbh will take place at the Nipatt Niranjan area in the Hanuman Tekdi region. Arrangements for accommodation and meals have been made for delegates arriving from other districts and states.

Six major objectives of the Mahakumbh

The Brahmin Mahakumbh will hold discussions on topics such as empowerment of youth, women’s empowerment, promotion of indigenous products, cultural propagation, unity and removal of sect-based divisions and preservation of Sanatan values.

30 Organisations to come together

A total of 30 organisations working for the Brahmin community have come together for the Mahakumbh . A meeting regarding this was recently held. Through this initiative, all groups unite under the motto “Organisation is strength, and service is duty.”

The organisers stated that the Mahakumbh will highlight how the Brahmin community known for preserving values such as Sanatan traditions, knowledge, culture, social service, and national interest is now moving forward with a new resolve towards an era of growth and values.

Invitation extended to Nitin Gadkari

A delegation met union minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur to invite him for the ‘Brahmin Mahakumbh’ being held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The delegation included Shailendra Awasthi from Nagpur, Brahmin Sena president Manish Trivedi, Pawan Trivedi, Brahmin Coordination committee president Milind Damodare, Akhilesh Trivedi, Samarpan Group’s Jagdish Erande, Suresh Parikh of the Rajasthani Vipra community, Lata Trivedi, Vijaya Awasthi, and Uttar Pradesh Brahmin Seva Committee founder-president Sachin Awasthi.