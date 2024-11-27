City to receive tap water on Thursday after a gap of two days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work of relocating a large 1200 mm diameter water pipeline at three locations on Paithan Road began on Tuesday morning. By Wednesday evening, the work was nearing completion. The process of filling the pipeline with water will continue through the night. Accordingly, the water supply to the city is expected to begin between 7 and 8 am on Thursday. Afterwards, the areas that did not receive water on Wednesday and Thursday will be given priority for water supply, informed by the water supply section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The work of widening Paithan Road is underway by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). It was crucial to relocate the water pipelines at three locations – Gevrai Tanda, Kaudgaon-Taherpur, and Dhorkin. As a result, the municipal corporation took a shutdown from 9 am on Tuesday. During this time, the NHAI successfully relocated the water pipelines on the first day. On Wednesday, throughout the day, work was carried out to make cross-connections at six locations. By around 7 pm, this work was completed. Following this, the water pipeline will be inspected to ensure there are no leakages. After confirming this, the process of filling the pipeline with water will begin, informed the CSMC executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak. The filling will take the entire night, and water will be supplied to the city in the morning. During the shutdown, the municipal corporation also carried out repair work from Jayakwadi to Pharola. Besides, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) completed the pole shifting work on Tuesday.

5-7 hours to fill ESRs

Once the water supply to the city begins on Thursday morning, the overhead water tanks will be filled first. Filling both small and large elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) requires a minimum of five to seven hours. After they are filled, priority will be given to supplying water to the areas that did not receive water on Tuesday and Wednesday.

900-mm pipeline starts

The 900 mm diameter water pipeline started functioning at 9.40 am on Wednesday. The municipal corporation activated the pipeline from Jayakwadi to Pharola, and it was able to supply only about 20 MLD of water to Pharola. This amount of water is insufficient for the city. Besides, the 700 mm diameter pipeline has been shut down since Tuesday morning and will also be started by Wednesday night.