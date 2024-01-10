City transport grinds to a halt as 32,000 rickshaw drivers strike

Auto drivers voice their grievances, demand for the repeal of the Hit and Run Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Over 32,000 rickshaw drivers brought the city to a standstill today as they went on strike, protesting against a range of issues and demanding immediate action from the authorities. The absence of rickshaws, a primary mode of transport for many residents, led to widespread chaos and disruption.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded as buses struggled to accommodate the sudden influx of passengers. Some resorted to walking long distances, while others faced exorbitant fares from four-wheeler drivers seeking to capitalize on the situation. Parents faced particular difficulty in getting their children to school. The strike, organized by various rickshaw associations, commenced with a march from Mahavir Chowk to the divisional commissioner office. Drivers voiced their grievances, which included demands for the repeal of the hit and run act, the establishment of an independent rickshaw corporation, the closure of open licenses, and restrictions on Smart City bus operations in rural areas. They also called for fixed sharing rates to be displayed clearly.

Emergency service offered

Nisar Ahmed Khan, president of rickshaw drivers-owners federation, said that the rickshaw drivers offered free service to the patients in emergency. Around 50 such rickshaws were plying for such essential service in the city.

100 percent participation in the protest

100 percent rickshaws remained closed in the city. Various organizations participated in the bandh. The sit-in stir has been going on in front of the divisional commissioner office since January 8, said Sheikh Latif, district president, autorickshaw drivers - owners association joint action committee.