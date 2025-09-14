City water supply is disrupted because of rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The electricity supply to the water lifting pumps that bring water to the city was disrupted on Sunday because of heavy rainfall in the Jayakwadi area.

As a result, the city’s water supply was thrown off schedule. Although the power supply was restored, there was another outage at 2 am, which brought both the old and new pumping stations to a halt.

Continuous heavy rains also delayed repair work. The rain had subsided by 5 am and electricity at the old Jayakwadi pumping station was restored. Power was finally stabilised by 5.30 am. However, the Jayakwadi pump station’s power system had collapsed overnight in view of the downpour, severely affecting the city’s water supply.

The 56 MLD scheme supplying water to the city was shut from 2 am to 5 am on September 14, while the 100 MLD and 26 MLD schemes remained closed from 2 am to 5 pm.

During this period, water lifting operations were completely suspended. Thus, the 56 MLD scheme remained closed for four hours, and the 100 MLD and 26 MLD schemes for 16 hours, causing major disruption in the city’s water supply.