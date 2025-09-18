City welcomes two young ACP's

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city has appointed two young officers, Bagirathi Pawar and Sagar Deshmukh, as new Assistant Police Commissioners. Both recently completed their training as Deputy Superintendents of Police and Assistant Police Commissioners and were assigned to the city by the Home Ministry on Thursday evening.

The City Police Commissionerate has eight sanctioned posts for Assistant Police Commissioners. Frequent retirements and transfers often leave these posts vacant. Recently, Dhananjay Patil and Dr. Ranjit Patil were transferred, and two more officers are expected to retire soon.

As part of the Home Ministry’s latest appointments, 15 trainee Deputy Superintendents and Assistant Police Commissioners across the state received their first postings, including Sagar Deshmukh from Solapur district and Dr. Bagirathi Pawar from Narangwadi, Umarga tehsil, both assigned to the city. Meanwhile, Sampat Shinde, who had been serving as Assistant Police Commissioner of the City Chowk division and temporarily posted to the Scheduled Tribe Certificate Verification Committee, has been permanently retained following the transfer of seven Assistant Police Commissioners and Deputy Superintendents across the state.