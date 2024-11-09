City will become water-rich in next 3 months: Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today claimed that the city will become water-rich and will get an adequate quantity of water in three months under the new water supply scheme.

He was addressing a public meeting organised for the campaigning of Mahayuti candidate Atul Save at Bajrang Chowk in N-5 Cidco on Saturday evening.

In his half-an-hour speech, the deputy CM made critical comments on MIM’s MP Asaduddin Owaisi and mentioned a loss of 10 seats in Lok Sabha polls due to ‘Vote Jihad. Chanting the slogan - ‘Batenge to Katenge, Ek Rahenge to Safe Rahenge’ - he trained his gun towards criticising Uddhav Thackeray. He appealed to the audience to wipe out Uddhav Sena, MIM, Congress and NCP (SP) so as to hoist the Mahayuti flag on the city.

Fadnavis said Save would complete his hattrick, while candidates from Central (Pradeep Jaiswal) and West (Sanjay Shirsat) will also record their wins. MP Sandipan Bhumare, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, city president Shirish Boralkar and others were present on the occasion.

Benefit to 35,000 property-holders

He also assured of not letting Marathwada’s next generation face drought; the tender to divert 54 TMC water from western rivers has been sanctioned. Marathwada will become water-rich after the election of the government. He also highlighted various government schemes including Ladki Bahin. Deputy CM also mentioned the grants released under various schemes in two and a half years.

Industrial Hub

Fadnavis mentioned investments brought in Auric. He said, “There will be an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore after the election of the government and the city will be an industrial hub.”

He also mentioned that 35,000 property-holders of Cidco got relief from the permission to transfer leasehold properties into freehold.