City witnesses 64.4 pc rise in air passengers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has witnessed the number of air passengers arriving and boarding at Chikalthana International Airport by 64.4 per cent in 2023.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) gave this information through a tweet. As the number of passengers increases, the need for enhancing the air connectivity of the city is also evident.

Flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, through IndiGo and Air India airlines, are operated from Chikalthana Airport currently.

There are eight flights daily. Nearly, 2,000 passengers board or land every day using flights at the airport.

The current air service facility is proving inadequate and the city has been waiting for a new air service to various cities for the last few months.

In all this, it is good news for the airport as the number of passengers travelling through Chikalthana airport has increased. As per the tweet of the AAI, the number of passengers has increased by 64.4 per cent in 2023 compared to September 2022.

A total of 30, 443 passengers travelled from Chikalthana Airport in September 2022. The AAI informed that 50,045 passengers have travelled during the period of September 2023 from the city.