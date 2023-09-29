City witnesses successful immersion of 1.17 lakh Ganesh idols

Highest number of idol immersions took place at the N-12 immersion well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa with teary eyes on Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A total of 1.17 lakh Ganesh idols were immersed at 13 designated locations.

The highest number of idol immersions, totaling 27,600, took place at the N-12 immersion well, followed closely by 23,961 at Shivajinagar and 19,000 at the Aurangpura immersion well. Additionally, 25,098 idols were collected at 47 designated collection centres, while 2,470 idols were donated to the municipal corporation.

Several departments, including electrical, mechanical, water supply, ward offices, solid waste, health, and fire fighting, of the municipal corporation, ensured a seamless immersion process. The water supply department provided water through 347 tankers, while dedicated officials and employees worked tirelessly from 11 am to 1 am to oversee the immersions.

To manage any potential emergency situations, the corporation had kept 3 reserved teams and 5 quick response vehicles on standby. This was the first year of the corporation's acceptance of idols in the form of donations, with 2,470 idols, including 25 from sarvajanik Ganesh mandals, received. These idols were handed over to ten idol makers for reuse, and the donors received appreciation certificates signed by the municipal administrator.

Under the guidance of deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, the teams collected 70 tonnes of Nirmalya, which was repurposed for biogas production. Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha ensured the presence of health teams and ambulances at 6 immersion wells.