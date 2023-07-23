City witnesses surge in weekend property transactions

Registers 800 deals earning revenue over Rs 4 crores

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Responding to the State government's directive, the office of the registrar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has extended its services to Saturdays and Sundays. The move has garnered significant public interest, with citizens taking full advantage of the weekend operations to complete property purchase and sale transactions online. Revenue of Rs 4 crores has been generated within these two days, witnessing more than 100 online registration applications.

Weekend working hours, has allowed citizens to conduct property deals without disrupting their busy weekday schedules. A considerable number of individuals from nearby villages and other areas have found this initiative particularly beneficial as they face challenges securing leaves during the week.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar houses five property registration offices, with three located in the collectorate area and two on Beed Bypass. Notably, office no 3 on Beed Bypass is now operational on Saturdays and Sundays, catering to the growing demand for weekend property transactions. With about 800 property sales being officially recorded each month through these weekend operations, the revenue generated has surpassed Rs 4 crores, exemplifying the programme's success. Beed Bypass registration office stands out, registering more than 200 cases during the weekends, emphasizing the growing popularity of the weekend registration service. Meanwhile, the office remains closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Response is over whelming

Commenting on the success of the initiative, JV Rojekar, deputy registrar, said, "The response has been overwhelming, and we are glad that citizens are finding the extended office hours convenient. We will continue to provide this service to cater to the needs of citizens."