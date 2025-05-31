City’s 19 brave trekkers conquer Mount Everest Base Camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a remarkable feat of endurance and determination, 19 adventurous trekkers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have successfully completed the Everest Base Camp trek, creating history. On May 24, under the guidance of Everest-summiter Rafiq Shaikh, the team reached the base of the world's highest peak, Mount Everest.

Participants and their journey

The expedition included Vikram Sali, entrepreneur Tukaram Kandakure, Ravindra Kondekar, Digambar Muley, Utkarsh Nagori, Ashish Agarwal, Bhushan Chavan, Parleen Singh, school principal Meenakshi Kadu, Dr. Shraddha Chandak, Kalyani Bharambe, Satya Kotkar, Nisha Lalwani, CA Vijay Rathi, CA Priya Fulwani, Adv. Ruhila Naaz, Madhukar Rashinkar, and the youngest participants — 13-year-olds Vedi Rathi and Vedansh Chandak.

Starting from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the team flew to Kathmandu, then to Lukla — known as one of the most dangerous airports in the world. From there, the real test began: navigating treacherous mountain paths, deep valleys, rocky trails, freezing temperatures, and thinning oxygen levels.

Despite facing challenges like high-altitude sickness, breathlessness, and physical strain due to the cold, the team stayed resilient. They passed through key points such as Dingboche (4,410 m), Lobuche (4,960 m) and Everest Base Camp (5,364 m).

Rigorous Preparation

This successful expedition was the result of five months of intense preparation under the guidance of ‘Dream Adventure.’ The team trained in various mountainous regions, dedicating four days a week to physical and mental conditioning.

A Dream Realised

The group covered a total of 168 kilometres and ascended to a height of 5,364 meters. Speaking about the journey, participants said, “This dream wasn’t easy — but it became possible because we stood together. Even the Himalayas bowed before our determination.”