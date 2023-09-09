City's exports to overseas market set to simplify

-Engineering export promotion council commits too open its branch in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) has committed to opening a branch office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The office will be located at the premises of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA).

The decision to open the office was made at a workshop on ‘Boosting Export from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ organized by the EEPC and CMIA recently. The workshop was attended by over 120 exporters and industry leaders from the region. The EEPC office will provide exporters with a range of services, including market research, export counseling, and training. The office will also help exporters to connect with buyers and distributors in overseas markets.

The opening of the EEPC office is a major boost for the export potential of the city and the Marathwada region. The region has a strong manufacturing base and a skilled workforce, and the EEPC office will help exporters to tap into these strengths and grow their businesses. The workshop also discussed other ways to boost export growth in the region, such as participation in international exhibitions and visits to African nations to explore new business opportunities.

CMIA president Dushyant Patil, EEPC director Dr Rajat Srivastava, joint director Dr Praveen Kumar, past president Shivprasad Jaju, Pritesh Chatterjee and others were present.

Benefits of EEPC:

-Exporters will have access to a range of services, such as market research, export counseling, and training.

-The office will help exporters to connect with buyers and distributors in overseas markets.

-The office will boost the export potential of the city and Marathwada region.