City’s mixed-up weather becomes a social media sensation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city’s weather seems to have created a “mix pack” of all three seasons —mild sunshine in the morning, scorching heat by noon, showers in the evening, and a cool breeze at night leaving residents utterly confused. But social media users have turned this strange situation into a source of humor. Posts joking, “Winter, summer, and monsoon have joined hands to create ‘Hivasala’” are going viral online.

On Facebook, Instagram, and X, the term “Hivasala” , a blend of Hivala(winter) and Pausala( monsoon) , is trending across Sambhajinagar. One user quipped, “Looks like the monsoon won’t leave until the New Year,” while another joked, “Winter has just taken a token at the entrance.”

A popular meme shows a well-known comedian’s face with the caption: “The monsoon has allied with summer to form the grand ‘Mahapausali Aghadi,’ but winter, despite having the majority, has been left out!” The post has gone viral across the city.

Social media reacts

Another meme shows a little boy labeled “Monsoon,” with the question, “When are you leaving?” The rain replies, “I’m not leaving at all!” Sambhajinagar residents flooded the comments, saying, “So true!”

The weather has been unstable for days, and the Meteorological Department predicts more uncertainty ahead. Yet, embracing the situation with humor, social media users have turned “Sambhajinagar’s Hivasala” into the city’s latest talk and laugh of the town.

Some trending jokes:

---Morning sun, afternoon rain, night chill ; that’s ‘Hivasala’!

----Ganpati’s done, Dussehra-Diwali’s done , now waiting for December 31.

----Even the Moti soap’s finished, but the monsoon isn’t!

---“Live life with challenges, sometimes wear a raincoat, sometimes a sweater!”

----“The rain’s hormonal cycle seems messed up ; too many mood swings!”