City’s play gets State level prize after 16 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Nasti Trushna Samo Vyadhi’ a play written by the city's playwright received second prize in the 62nd State-level drama contest conducted by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs.

Sant Kabir Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and MGM University staged the play written by Ameya Dakshindas and directed by Dr Surekha Masal, the competition was held at Chandrapur. A total of 38 plays were presented in the final round. The play is based on ‘greed leads man to any misery.’ Its strong side is the beauty of words and sentences, and the plot that keeps the audience engrossed. ‘The Fear Factor’ a play from the city, written by Ameya Dakshindas received first prize 16 years ago.

Shruti Kulkarni won a silver medal for acting, while Anil Bade won first prize for background music, Manoj Thakur third prize for background decoration and Dr Surekha Masal got the third prize for the direction. Mahesh Anchitalwar, Shruti Kulkarni, Aditi Khadkikar, Rahul Borde, Jeevan Kulkarni and Nachiket Dangore acted in the play.

Choreography was done by Yogini Deshmukh followed by Walmik Jadhav (lighting), Asha Dixit (costumes) and Shubham Roy (stage arrangements).