City's veterans laud precision strike

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the echoes of Operation Sindoor, India’s calculated cross-border precision strike, reverberate through global power corridors, a wave of renewed patriotism has gripped city. Retired military veterans from the city, speaking exclusively to Lokmat Times, hailed the operation as a watershed moment in India’s defence strategy one that marks a decisive, unapologetic departure from past restraint.

“This wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction it was a message: deliberate, surgical, and loud,” said a highly decorated officer, alluding to Pakistan’s deepening diplomatic isolation and rising internal disarray. “India didn’t just respond. It redefined the rules of modern warfare.” Veterans emphasized the multi-layered nature of the mission, underscoring a major shift in both policy and principle. Crucially, the intelligence backbone of the strike was powered by a diverse and committed team. “This speaks volumes of the inclusive force that India stands for.” Even as official sources remain tight-lipped about the strike’s finer operational details, the message from South Block is unambiguous: this was not merely retaliation it was a doctrine shift. A red line has been drawn not on territorial maps, but in national intent. And this time, India isn’t blinking.

Pakistan's actions risk self-destruction

"I believe the Pakistani government is practically committing suicide with such actions. A few decades ago, Pakistan held a respectable position globally, but today, the situation is dire they’re struggling even to feed their own citizens. In such circumstances, how can they even think of waging war? Retaliation was inevitable, and justice has been served."

- Retd. Surendra Surve

-------------------------------

Unity, self-defence, and strong message

"This operation was a brilliant display of team effort. I believe this is just Phase 1. The most inspiring part is that the intelligence for this mission was provided by two women officers one of them a Muslim. It sends a strong message: we do not exclude minorities, we stand united. This was an act of self-defence and a powerful deterrent. The world must take note."

- Retd. Lt. Col. Satish Dhage

-----------------------

Decisive blow marks India’s terror doctrine

"Having served in Kargil and along the J&K border, I believe this strike on Pakistan’s terror hubs was long overdue. It shows the unmatched might of our forces and marks a firm doctrine in the global war on terrorism. Jai Hind."

– Retd. Col. Samir Raut