City’s water supply disrupted during Diwali due to pipeline burst at Pharola

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Residents had hoped for an uninterrupted water supply during the Diwali festival. However, in the early hours of Saturday, a 700 mm diameter old water pipeline that supplies water to the city burst near Pharola, partially disrupting the city's water supply. Currently, the supply is being managed through 1200 mm and 900 mm diameter pipelines. The municipal corporation water supply section immediately began repair work on a war footing, but the work could not be completed within the day and continued late into the night.

Diwali celebrations began on Friday with Vasubaras, and Dhantrayodashi was observed on Saturday. While citizens waited for water supply, the municipal corporation informed them about the pipeline burst. The incident occurred around 4 am on Saturday near Pharola village. Upon learning about the rupture, water supply from Jayakwadi was immediately halted. CSMC’s executive engineer Kiran Dhande, deputy engineer M M Baviskar, junior engineers Subhash Lohade and Ashish Wani, along with field workers, began repair work on-site. The area where the pipeline had burst was submerged in water. The team first deployed motor pumps to remove the accumulated water before beginning repair work. The operation continued late into the night.

Box

Water supply remained stable despite the burst

The municipal corporation's water supply section claimed that although the old 700 mm diameter pipeline had burst and repair work was underway, the city's water supply was not significantly disrupted. They stated that water was being supplied through the 1200 mm and 900 mm pipelines. However, in reality, several residential colonies either received water late on Saturday or not at all.